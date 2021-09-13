1-year-old girl administered Narcan after falling unresponsive inside North Philly Dunkin'

article

A 1-year-old girl was administered Narcan after falling unresponsive inside a North Philly Dunkin'.

It happened on Front Street and Wyoming Avenue Monday around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, the baby was crying then she became unresponsive. The toddler and both parents were transported to St. Christoper Hospital, where the girl was given Narcan.

The baby is currently in stable condition.

Police say the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Human Services have been notified.

