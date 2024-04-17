10 students, driver uninjured after large school bus fire in Cape May County

Students and a bus driver faced a terrifying encounter as their school bus erupted into flames Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 in the afternoon, on the Garden State Parkway, in Cape May County, near Upper Township.

Fire crews arrived quickly on scene as flames shot out of bus windows.

(Marmora Fire Department)

All 10 of the students on board and the bus driver were able to get off the bus without any injuries.

It took crews about two hours to bring the fire to an end and return to service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.