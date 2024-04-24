3 dead in fatal crash possibly connected to Lululemon theft in Delco: sources
BOOTHWYN, Pa. - A popular portion of a highway in Boothwyn was closed following a fatal crash that left three people dead and sources say may be connected to a theft at a Lululemon store in Glen Mills.
At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 29 received reports of a fatal crash on US-322 and Chichester Ave.
Officials say there were seven people in a sedan. Three people died in the crash.
They say Medivac flights were requested for two people that sustained injuries.
Pennsylvania State Police stated a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop with a "suspicious" car. The driver did not stop, though the trooper used patrol lights and a siren, and the sedan took off. A pursuit then began. The pursuit ended with the fatal crash.
Sources say State Police are investigating a connection between an alleged shoplifting incident at a Lululemon store in Glen Mills Wednesday around the same time.
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell tweeted more details on the potential overlap of incidents:
PennDOT has since reopened the impacted portion of Route 322.