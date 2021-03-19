FEMA-run mass vaccination clinic at Pennsylvania Convention Center hits milestone

More people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia. People with intellectual disabilities, those who take immunosuppression drugs, and members of clergy now qualify.

Friday ended with a round of applause from the staff working the FEMA-run vaccination site after they hit the goal of 6,000 shots a day and celebrated another milestone —100,000 doses administered.

Commander Caitlin Workman is a nurse and the medical officer in charge here making sure the clinical flow at the center for the 100,000 shots they have given so far goes smoothly.

"We’ve seen tears of joy we have heard stories of wonderful family reunions to come after they have all gotten their shot so it's been really rewarding," Workman said.

The appointment model for the FEMA site went through a major change this week, with eligible people who live in specific areas of Philadelphia able to schedule same-day appointments.

"We don't encourage anyone who isn’t otherwise eligible to come up whether its 1A or 1B," Charles Elison said.

And the person who got the 100,000th shot, well she has been eagerly awaiting this day.

"I was excited to protect my family and I work at a child care center so to be able to protect my children as well," Raenee Trader said.

