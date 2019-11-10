11 beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, frigid temperatures in North Philadelphia

article

Animal welfare officials rescued nearly a dozen beagles from unsafe conditions in North Philadelphia Saturday amid frigid temperatures.

Humane officers responded to an animal cruelty complaint on the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore, where five adult dogs and six puppies were seized.

Officials said the owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, who are now being evaluated by the Pennsylvania SPCA's veterinary team.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The PSPCA said charges against the owner are pending based on the conditions the dogs were kept in, as well as the health of the animals.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.