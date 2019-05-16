11 Lehighton Area School District employees win $3.2M jackpot

11 Lehighton Area School District employees, who call themselves the 'Lucky Lehighton Ladies', hit the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot for $3.2 million.

The group of four teachers, five teacher assistants and two cafeteria workers played the Match 6 during Teacher Appreciation Week. They have played the lottery every day for two years with each putting in $5 a week.

Diz Szucs has been a teacher's assistant in the school district for 32 years. She's retiring in 20 days and was worried about whether she made the right decision and would be able to make ends meet.

"I was like thank God. This came just at the right time. I'm now getting a new car and the rest goes into my financial package," she said.

Kristel Orsulak is a special ed teacher and perhaps the group's good luck charm. Her mom actually hit the jackpot bit herself years ago in a work lottery pool.

"In 1988, she won with a group of ladies, 2.8 million. I guess luck does run in my family," she said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and Giant Food Stores presented the check to the winners Thursday. The winners purchased the jackpot-winning ticket at a Giant in Carbon County. Pa.