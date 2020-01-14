11-year-old boy missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a young boy reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Darnell Corbitt, 11, was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of West Albert Street.

Corbitt was described as 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing white and blue sweatpants with blue and grey sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Corbitt's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP