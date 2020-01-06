11-year-old girl struck by driver while attempting to board school bus in Bensalem

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a driver while attempting to board a school bus in Bucks County.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane in Bensalem.

Police said the victim was crossing the street to board the bus when she was struck by the driver. Relatives say the girl, a student at the St. Charles Catholic School, was taken to CHOP with a broken leg and other injuries. She is listed in stable condition.

Bensalem Police Director Fred Harran says video from the bus shows the bus safety arm at least partially extended and investigators believe the warning lights were on.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating, per police.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports this is the third incident on Bensalem Boulevard. A memorial stands near the spot where 17-year-old Ryan Viola was struck and killed along Bensalem Boulevard on his way to his school bus 7 years ago. Two years later, a 16-year-old girl was killed along Bensalem and Bridgewater heading for the bus.

Bensalem Township School District Superintendent Samuel Lee released the following statement:

Advertisement

“By practice and procedure, The Bensalem Township School District routinely reviews transportation routes, pick up and drop off locations especially related to safety and well being of the students we serve. Any time an event occurs of the magnitude of this morning’s accident it is standard district procedure to review the event in collaboration with The Bensalem Township Police Department to ascertain any possible response(s) to improve conditions for student safety. This morning’s terrible accident is currently under investigation and findings from this investigation will inform next steps. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with the victim and family as well as hope for a complete recovery.”







___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP