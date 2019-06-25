12 injured, 2 critical following Logan house fire

article

Crews are on the scene after a heavy Logan house fire left 12 people injured, two of them critically.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of North 12th Street.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel called the scene “chaotic,” noting that some of the injured jumped out of windows to safety.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that a child is among the critically injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.