Jason Kelce delivers motivational speech at Eagles training camp: 'Press on!'

article

Jason Kelce may not take the field this season, but it appears his passion and love for his team is greater than ever.

The Eagles legend delivered an impassioned speech to motivate his former teammates as they started training camp without him this season.

"Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence," Kelce said. "Press on has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race."

A hype video posted by the Eagles featured snippets of the icon's speech, along with highlights from his career.

It ended with Kelce saying, "Everyone here is here for a f****** reason. I promise!"

The comments were flooded with fans already feeling Kelce's absence from the team after his NFL retirement back in March.

He will now take that passion onto ESPN as a host for 'Monday Night Countdown!'