12-year-old boy stable after South Philadelphia shooting

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in South Philadelphia.

Officials say police responded to the 2000 block of Sigel Street Monday, just after 1:15 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old had been shot once in the arm.

The boy was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed instable condition.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

