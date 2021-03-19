12-year-old girl fatally shot inside home in Collegeville, DA says

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after police say a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home early Friday morning.

Officers from the Upper Providence Township Police Department were called to Larchwood Court around 8 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Investigators say a 12-year-old girl was found in the living room with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived, according to police.

Authorities are working to discover who is responsible for the fatal shooting. The DA's Office said members of the girl's family were at the home when police arrived.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. The young victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

