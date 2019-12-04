Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Missing Persons
Kaaliyah Killebrew, 12, was last seen Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a girl reported missing from Cobbs Creek.

Kaaliyah Killebrew, 12, was last seen at 2:15 p.m. Monday at Camelot Academy of Philadelphia on the 1400 block of North 26th Street.

Killebrew is described as 5-foot-1 with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and tan uniform pants with tan and green Timberland boots.

Anyone with Killebrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

Killebrew was previously reported missing in September. She was safely located thereafter.

