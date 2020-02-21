12-year-old missing from Tacony since late January

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Tacony who has not been seen since late January.

Authorities say Indie Lamb Whitest was last seen Jan. 23 on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street.

Whitest is said to be 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with black braided hair that falls below the ear.

Police say she was last known to be wearing a school uniform with a red shirt, blue pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on Whitest's whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 215-686-1813.

