1 arrested after South Philly mass shooting: sources

An arrest has been made in connection with the mass shooting on the balcony of 7 Elements, in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5th, long past the time the bar and restaurant should have been closed.



Philadelphia Police sources say they have arrested a person in connection with the mass shooting on July 5th at a South Philly bar.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that an arrest has been made in connection with the July 5th mass shooting at a South Philly bar.

They told Keeley 43-year-old Michael Welton, a man who worked as a security guard at the restaurant and bar, turned himself in to authorities.

Police say they are still searching for two other shooters.

The backstory:

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 5th, on the 1100 block of South 11th Street at the 7 Elements bar and lounge.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back. Officials later upgraded their conditions as stable.

A short time later, police say five more people checked themselves into area hospitals. Police had originally reported a total of 11 people were hurt in the shooting, but have since updated that number to eight.

"The crime scene consists of multiple spent shell casings both on the upper for where the restaurant bar is located, and there are also additional shell casings on a stairway that leads from the upper floor to the bottom floor, more shell casings on the parking lot below," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said that morning.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not known.