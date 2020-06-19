12-year-old reported missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from West Philadelphia who went missing on Thursday morning.

Authorities say Natalie Devalle was last seen on the 4800 block of Parkside Avenue around 8 a.m.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police did not report what Devalle was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information on Natalie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP