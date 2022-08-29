13 elementary school students taken to hospital after minor bus crash in Chester, police say

article

More than a dozen Pennsylvania elementary school students were sent to the hospital when their bus was rear-ended on Monday.

Officials from the Chester Upland School District said the bus was carrying students from Toby Farms Elementary School when it was involved in a crash around 3:45 p.m.

13 students were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment and later released, according to the district.

"This was such an unfortunate and scary accident," Superintendent Dr. Craig Parkinson said.

"Thankfully, all of our students are okay and were able to go home to their families within hours after the accident."

The Chester Township Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.