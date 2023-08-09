13 winning Mega Millions tickets sold at stores across New Jersey

article

Florida may be home to the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but over a dozen players in New Jersey are still getting a piece of the winnings.

Thirteen tickets worth $10,000 and $20,000 each were sold at several locations in New Jersey. The winning tickets totaled $160,000 in prizes.

The tickets matched four or the five white balls and Gold Mega ball for the August 8 drawing. Three of the prizes were doubled with the Megaplier option.

$20,000:

Hudson County: Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City

Ocean County: Manchester Exxon, 1 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mancheste

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike., Hewitt

$10,000: