13 winning Mega Millions tickets sold at stores across New Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
CALIFORNIA, USA - AUGUST 8: A person plays lottery at a 7-eleven store as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $ 1 billion 580 million, in Redwood City, California, United States on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY - Florida may be home to the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but over a dozen players in New Jersey are still getting a piece of the winnings.

Thirteen tickets worth $10,000 and $20,000 each were sold at several locations in New Jersey. The winning tickets totaled $160,000 in prizes.

The tickets matched four or the five white balls and Gold Mega ball for the August 8 drawing. Three of the prizes were doubled with the Megaplier option.

$20,000:

  • Hudson County: Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City
  • Ocean County: Manchester Exxon, 1 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mancheste
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike., Hewitt

$10,000:

  • Camden County: Royal Farms #322, 1409 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon
  • Gloucester County: Wawa #379, 882 Glassboro Road, Williamstown
  • Monmouth County: Lakeside Food Store, 41 Main Street, Matawan
  • Morris County: Greater Morristown Shoprite, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
  • Ocean County: Quick Food Mart, 250 N. Main Street, Barnegat
  • Ocean County: Louna Liquors, 590 Route 9 South, Little Egg Harbor
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike., Hewitt
  • Passaic County: Tont Service Station, 1019 Hamburg Turnpike., Wayne
  • Somerset County: Bernardsville Shop Rite, 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
  • Union County: Pereira's Liquors, 318 Morris Avenue, Elizabeth