13 winning Mega Millions tickets sold at stores across New Jersey
article
NEW JERSEY - Florida may be home to the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but over a dozen players in New Jersey are still getting a piece of the winnings.
Thirteen tickets worth $10,000 and $20,000 each were sold at several locations in New Jersey. The winning tickets totaled $160,000 in prizes.
The tickets matched four or the five white balls and Gold Mega ball for the August 8 drawing. Three of the prizes were doubled with the Megaplier option.
$20,000:
- Hudson County: Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City
- Ocean County: Manchester Exxon, 1 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mancheste
- Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike., Hewitt
$10,000:
- Camden County: Royal Farms #322, 1409 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon
- Gloucester County: Wawa #379, 882 Glassboro Road, Williamstown
- Monmouth County: Lakeside Food Store, 41 Main Street, Matawan
- Morris County: Greater Morristown Shoprite, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
- Ocean County: Quick Food Mart, 250 N. Main Street, Barnegat
- Ocean County: Louna Liquors, 590 Route 9 South, Little Egg Harbor
- Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike., Hewitt
- Passaic County: Tont Service Station, 1019 Hamburg Turnpike., Wayne
- Somerset County: Bernardsville Shop Rite, 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
- Union County: Pereira's Liquors, 318 Morris Avenue, Elizabeth