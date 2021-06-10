Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old boy among 2 shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a 13-year-old boy was among 2 shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia. 

CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old boy and another man were shot Thursday afternoon inside a Center City donut shop. 

Officers were called to the Federal Donuts location on the 700 block of North 7th Street for reports of gunfire. 

Police say the young teen was shot twice in the leg and taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. 

A man was also shot multiple times throughout the body and is in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Philadelphia police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter