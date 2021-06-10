13-year-old boy among 2 shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old boy and another man were shot Thursday afternoon inside a Center City donut shop.

Officers were called to the Federal Donuts location on the 700 block of North 7th Street for reports of gunfire.

Police say the young teen was shot twice in the leg and taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

A man was also shot multiple times throughout the body and is in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Philadelphia police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

