13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in Delaware shooting

article

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Jahliel Jackson. The deadly shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Kimberton community. Investigators say Jackson was driven from the shooting scene to Christiana Hospital where he died.



A Delaware 13-year-old is facing murder charges after investigators say he fatally shot another teen in New Castle County last weekend.

The unnamed teen is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jahliel Jackson at a property in Kimberton on Sunday, authorities said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called on Sunday afternoon to Clarion Court for multiple reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two residences hit by gunfire and were told that a shooting victim was driven by someone to Christiana Hospital.

The victim, 19-year-old Jahliel Jackson, was later pronounced dead.

Less than a week after the deadly shooting, a 13-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact the New Castle County Division of Police.