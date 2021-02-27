13-year-old boy reported missing from Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who they say has not been seen since Friday evening.

Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in Frankford around 7 p.m., according to police.

He is described as five-foot-four, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers, and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.

Police say Jalen is a student at St. Martain of Tours parochial school in nearby Summerdale.

Anyone with information on Jalen's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

