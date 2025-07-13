Man fatally shot in Cobbs Creek: police

An investigation is underway after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia’s Cobb Creek neighborhood Sunday evening.

What we know:

Philadelphia officers responded to the 300 block of North 63rd Street at approximately 5:07 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.



