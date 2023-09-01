13-year-old child dies in Wilmington house fire, officials say

article

A 13-year-old has died in a Wilmington house fire.

Officials said the fire happened on the 400 block of Robinson Drive Friday afternoon, about 12:30.

A 13-year-old child died after the fire broke out in the residence. No other details were provided regarding the victim or if anyone else was either in the house or injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Delaware Fire Marshal.