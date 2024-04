Top 10 best high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News

article

A Philadelphia school has topped the list of ten best high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a report from US News.

The outlet reviewed nearly 25,000 U.S. public high schools and 656 Pennsylvania schools made its rankings.

The top schools' overall scores are based on the following six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

Pennsylvania hosts 628 school districts, 740 high schools, 44,120 full-time teachers and 621,935 enrolled students.

Here is the list of top 10 best high schools in PA, according to U.S. News:

