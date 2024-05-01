$70K cocaine found in seizure at Trenton home; 2 men charged: officials

article

A two-month investigation led law enforcement to seize $70,000 worth of cocaine, while two men were taken into custody in Mercer County.

The investigation was undertaken by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, with help from DEA, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and with the assistance of Ewing, Hamilton and Trenton police.

A Bristol, Pennsylvania man, Dayron Vaughn, 48, was riding a motorcycle on the 400 block of West Hanover Street Monday afternoon, around 4 p.m., when police pulled him over in a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Officials found about 10 grams of powder cocaine during the stop and Vaughn was taken into custody.

Members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team then executed a search warrant for a residence on the 1300 block of Edgewood Avenue, which had been part of the investigation.

Once inside the property, detectives found a large amount of powder cocaine in a safe, along with a lot of drug paraphernalia, including scales and packaging materials.

Resident Barry Coles, 56, was taken into custody without incident.

Both men were charged with various first-degree narcotics offenses, including operating a drug manufacturing facility. They are being held in the Mercer County Correction Center.

700 grams were found at the Edgewood Avenue location, officials say, and estimate the street value of the cocaine at $70,000.

The announcement was made by officials in Mercer County Wednesday. No other details were released.