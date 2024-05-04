Broad Street Run 2024: SEPTA offering free rides for all registered runners displaying official bibs, numbers

article

Runners in the Broad Street Run are seeing an easier time of the race as SEPTA is offering free rides for all registered runners.

The free rides are available on the Broad Street Line before and after the race. To gain access, registered runners must have their 2024 official race bib with the competitor number.

SEPTA suggests the easiest access is the Olney Transit Center. They are lining up 10 additional trains departing Fern Rock Station beginning Sunday morning, at 4:10.

REGIONAL RAIL

For those using Regional Rail, SEPTA says they are setting up early morning service on the Glenside Combined Regional Rail Line to Fern Rock and then riders can walk to the start of the race or transfer to the Broad Street Line to get to the Olney Transit Center. Or, anyone taking Regional Rail to Suburban Station can walk to the Broad Street Line and then take a northbound train at the City Hall station to Fern Rock.

PATCO CONNECTION

For those coming in from New Jersey, it’s easiest to take PATCO and get off at the 12th/13th and Locust Street Station and then walk two blocks to the SEPTA Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line.

WHEN IT'S OVER

When the race is over, runners can take the Broad Street Line from NRG Station to City Hall Station and walk to Suburban Station or ride to the Fern Rock Transportation Center.

BUS DETOURS

The following routes will be detoured from their regular routes starting as early as 6:15 a.m. on race day through approximately 5 p.m.: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H, XH and R.

There may be additional detours due to unscheduled road closures. That information can be found on SEPTA’s website.