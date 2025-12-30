Man accused of attempting to coerce 13-year-old girl into his vehicle: police

The Brief A 13-year-old girl reported being followed by a man in a white Dodge Ram on Monday, Dec. 29. The suspect attempted to coerce her into his vehicle but was confronted by a witness. Police have taken the suspect into custody and are seeking information on similar incidents.



Police are investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl who was followed by a man in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police respond to suspicious vehicle report

The girl reported that the man attempted to coerce her into his vehicle while she was walking on the 8200 block of West Chester Pike.

She refused and sought help at a nearby business.

An adult witness intervened, confronting the driver, who then left the area. Police were able to identify and take the suspect into custody, and he will face criminal charges.

Police seek public assistance

Police urge anyone with information about similar incidents involving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck to contact them immediately.