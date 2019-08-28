13-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Quadirra Taylor was last seen Sunday on the 5200 block of Rodman Street.

Taylor is described as 5-foot-2 and 94 pounds with a small build. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Coca Cola written on the front in white lettering and black pants.

Anyone with any information on Taylor's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.