NJ teen compared to Cooper DeJean after viral tackle wows fans

A young football player from Haddon Township is making waves with a viral video of his impressive tackle.

Drew Blair, a 13-year-old player for the Haddon Township Hawks, is gaining recognition after a video of his tackle against the Palmyra Panthers went viral.

The clip, shared by a local strength and conditioning coach on Instagram, has garnered over 100,000 views and 1,700 shares.

Drew's coach, Alex Perez, said, "He does this every single game. This is just the one that went viral. It's reaching NFL players, x-players, getting a lot of attention."

Drew has been a fan of the Eagles since he was a baby and started playing football at four years old.

He expressed his excitement about the attention, saying, "It makes me feel like I did something good and helped my team out."

What they're saying:

Drew's parents are thrilled with the positive response to the video.

His mom, Jen Blair, shared, "I'm proud of him, but I can't believe this, it's crazy and all the comments are positive. He works really hard, so that kind of thing happens a lot."

Coach Perez, who has worked with Drew for several years, is not surprised by the attention, stating, "Leads the team, puts team first, above himself, gives 100 percent effort, heart every practice, every game."

Drew, however, credits his teammates for his success.

"I feel wins aren't just one person. It's a whole team effort and I couldn't do it without my other teammates," he said.

Drew is being compared to Cooper DeJean, a player he has admired since watching him play for Iowa.

His dad recalled, "He watched Coop when he played for Iowa. He told me without me knowing anything, Dad he's gonna be one of the best corners in the league."

Drew hopes to follow in DeJean's footsteps, saying, "I like how he's able like how he's strong, good effort and good contact and he has really good plays in the NFL. I hope to make it to the NFL someday."

Beyond the field, Drew excels academically as a straight-A student, showcasing both brains and brawn. Big things are expected from this promising young athlete.