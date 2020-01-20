14-year-old boy beaten, robbed in broad daylight in Feltonville

article

Police are investigating after they say a teenage boy was beaten and robbed in broad daylight in North Philadelpia's Feltonville neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of Rockland Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Police said the 14-year-old victim was walking home from school when an unknown male asked for the time. The suspect, along with three other unknown males, then proceeded to punch the victim, knocking him to the ground and kicking him.

The teenage boy was hospitalized as a result of the assault.

While being attacked, the victim's black Samsung Galaxy S7 was stolen from his pocket. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.