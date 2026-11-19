The Brief Two people fled into the Cooper River after a car crash early Thursday morning. Sources say there may have been people in the car, two men and a woman. No injuries were reported.



One person was pulled from the frigid Cooper River and another was found hiding in an outfall pipe after fleeing a car crash early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

A Camden County spokesperson says the crash was first reported around 1 a.m. near Baird Boulevard and Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

At least two people fled from the vehicle, after crashing into a tree in a grass area off the road. Sources, however, say there may have been a third person inside the car.

One of the suspects jumped into Cooper River to evade police and was taken into custody soon after. Another suspect was found by police hiding in an outfall pipe.

What we don't know:

Sources say there were two men and a woman inside the car when it crashed. It's unclear which of the three possible suspects are in custody.

Police have not shared information about any injuries.