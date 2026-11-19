The Brief Police say two masked men stole $30K worth of meat from the back of a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The stolen cargo was later found on the 2800 block of Pacific Street by an off-duty SEPTA officer. No arrests have been made.



Investigators say $30K worth of meat stolen from the back of a refrigerator truck early Thursday morning was later found abandoned on the roadside in Philaldephia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Caroline Road in Northeast Philadelphia just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a reported cargo theft. Investigators say the truck driver arrived early to make a delivery to a meat and seafood distributor on Red Lion Road.

Around 2 a.m., police say the driver reported hearing movement coming from inside the trailer and saw two masked men removing boxes of meat from the back of the truck.

Police say the driver sounded the horn to scare off the suspects, but they continued to remove boxes and eventually fled before police arrived. Investigators say the trailer's lock and security seal had been cut, and three and a half pallets of meat valued at $30K were taken.

The stolen cargo was eventually found just before 5 a.m. by an off-duty SEPTA police officer near the 2800 block of Pacific Street. The items were returned to the owner, according to police.

What's next:

Despite the cargo being found and returned, police in the Northeast are still investigating the theft.

No description or photos of the suspects have been released.