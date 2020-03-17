14-year-old boy missing from Port Richmond since early March

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing since early March.

Sincere Tyree, 14, was last seen on Monday, March 9, on the 2400 block of East Clearfield Street.

Police described Tyree as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with any information on Tyree's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

