14-year-old boy missing from Port Richmond since early March

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Sincere Tyree, 14, was last seen on Monday, March 9, in Port Richmond.

PORT RICHMOND - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing since early March.

Sincere Tyree, 14, was last seen on Monday, March 9, on the 2400 block of East Clearfield Street.

Police described Tyree as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with any information on Tyree's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

