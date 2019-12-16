14-year-old girl missing from Kensington
KENSINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from Kensington.
Anajha Ward, 14, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Clementine Street.
Ward is described as 5-foot-6 and 172 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gray sleeves, black leggings, pink scarf and black Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on Ward's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.
