14-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Shamar Canada, 14, was last seen at 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Alden Street.

Police described Canada as 5-foot-8 and 265 pounds with a heavy build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a white hooded sweatshirt. Police said she frequents the area of 30th and Morris streets.

Anyone with any information on Canada's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

