14-year-old safe after Philadelphia pizza delivery car abduction: police

The Brief Police say a dark-colored Jeep was stolen Friday night on West Clearfield Street with a 14-year-old boy inside. Officers found the vehicle, arrested a suspect and report no injuries. The case is classified as an abduction of a minor as police continue their investigation.



Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a 14-year-old boy inside Friday night in Philadelphia, according to Inspector D.F. Pace.

What we know:

A person who appeared to be in their 30s or 40s was delivering pizza around the 1600 or 1700 block of West Clearfield Street at about 8:00 p.m. Friday with their 14-year-old child in the car, Inspector Pace said.

While the car was running and the keys were inside, someone jumped in and drove off with the child still inside.

Inspector Pace said officers from the 25th, 14th and 39th districts worked together to locate the vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored Jeep.

Police found the Jeep as it tried to pull over. Officers were not chasing the vehicle, but saw a man matching the delivery driver's description get out, Pace said.

As officers approached, the man ran. Officers gave chase, caught him and took him into custody. There were no injuries to the officers or anyone involved, according to Inspector Pace.

Because a 14-year-old was taken in the stolen vehicle, the case is classified as an abduction of a minor, Inspector Pace said.

The investigation remains active as police interview the witnesses and person taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how or when the 14-year-old got out of the vehicle, according to Inspector Pace. Police are still piecing together these details.