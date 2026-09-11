Names of Bucks County’s 9/11 victims read at Garden of Reflection ceremony

The Brief Dozens attended a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Garden of Reflection in Yardley on Friday evening. Names of 18 Bucks County victims, including those from Lower Makefield, were read aloud. Families honored loved ones lost in the attacks and reflected on their legacies.



A crowd gathered at the Garden of Reflection in Yardley on Monday evening for a ceremony marking 25 years since the 9/11 attacks, according to event organizers. The remembrance focused on the lives lost, especially the 18 victims from Bucks County, including 9 from Lower Makefield.

Remembering Loved Ones From Bucks County and Beyond

What we know:

Attendees listened as the names of those killed in the attacks were read out, including victims from other areas of Pennsylvania, event organizers said. Candles were later lit around the site’s fountain as part of the ceremony.

Chris Rooney, representing Warriors' Watch Riders and a family member of a victim, said his cousin, John Sammartino, died in the Pentagon crash while traveling for work. "It's very important to be here for me. Not only for Warriors' Watch but on a more personal level," said Rooney.

Rooney also reflected on his cousin’s family. "I take comfort in seeing John's wife now retired. John's daughter now graduated college. A professional musician in Germany now flourishing. I take comfort in that," said Rooney.

Tara Bane of Yardley, who lost her husband Michael Bane in the North Tower, shared her experience. "I believed that Michael was coming home. I needed to believe that Michael was coming home and it took me 9 days to come to terms with the reality that he died in the north tower possibly on impact possibly later," said Bane. "Today I still have my family and close friends by my side as we honor Michael and all the lives lost on Sept 2001," said Bane.

Chris Rooney said, "When you stop saying somebody's name, they're truly forgotten. They live on as long as you keep saying their name."

Ceremony Traditions and Moments of Reflection

The event began with attendees gathering at the Garden of Reflection. The ceremony featured a reading of victim names, followed by candle lighting and moments of prayer around the fountain.

"I never miss this event, this ceremony to honor his memory," said Rooney. As candles flickered, participants comforted one another and pledged to remember the victims’ lives.

During the ceremony, a speaker noted, "It reminds us that remembrance is not simply looking backward but carrying those memories forward."

The ceremony provided a space for collective mourning and resilience. Family members and community attendees reflected on the legacy of loved ones and found comfort with each other.