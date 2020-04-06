15 residents, 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Cape May nursing home; 1 death reported

Heath officials say 15 residents and 12 staff members of a southern New Jersey nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, while one resident has died as a result of COVID-19.

The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the cases at the Victoria Manor facility in North Cape May.

The resident who died has been identified as an 86-year-old male resident with significant underlying health conditions who was recently hospitalized, according to health officials. Rosalie Manor told FOX 29 her father passed away Monday night He leaves behind eight children and 20 grandchildren.

"We are deeply saddened today to learn that a fellow Cape May County resident died from COVID-19,” said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “Our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones during their time of mourning. The County remains vigilant in our efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and will continue to do all we can to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are being monitored and medically isolated, but not hospitalized, officials said.

"We continue to follow to the letter the direction of the New Jersey Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Feifer said in a statement. "I can assure you that we are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible."

The virus has spread throughout the state's nursing homes, health officials have said. At least a quarter of the 375 facilities in the state have one case or more of COVID-19.

To date, Cape May County has 85 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with three reported fatalities.

