15 shots fired into truck, killing 1 man and injuring 2 others in North Philadelphia

The Brief One man is dead, and two others injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The victims were sitting in a truck when a suspect opened fire. At least 15 shots were fired.



A deadly triple shooting erupted on a North Philadelphia street when a suspect opened fire on three men in a truck early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Two men were rushed to the hospital after being found inside a parked pickup truck at Cambria and Hope streets just before 4 a.m.

The 42-year-old was fatally shot in the head, while the 49-year-old is in critical condition with multiple shots to his torso.

A third victim, a 40-year-old man, showed up to the hospital with a shot to the leg. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police say all three men were inside the pickup truck when a suspect opened the door and fired at least 15 shots.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and descriptions of the suspect and suspected vehicle have yet to be released.

The identity of the deceased man is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.