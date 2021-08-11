Expand / Collapse search
15-year-old boy arrives at hospital after being shot twice in North Philadelphia, police say

Police say a 15-year-old walked to Temple Hospital after he was shot overnight in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young teen is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at least two times overnight in North Philadelphia. 

According to police, the 15-year-old boy arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and neck. 

Investigators say the teen was shot near the intersection of North Orkney Street and West Indiana Avenue around midnight.

Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the shooting. A motive is still under investigation.

