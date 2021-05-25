15-year-old boy killed in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of North Sydenham around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly before 8:15 p.m., according to police.

In a separate shooting, an 18-year-old was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia 30 minutes earlier. He died at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in either shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

