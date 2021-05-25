18-year-old shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia

article

An 18-year-old male has been shot and killed in West Philadelphia, near the zoo.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 3900 block of Poplar Street. Police were called to the scene Tuesday, just before 7:30 in the evening.

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

