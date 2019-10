article

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1500 block of South Beulah Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.