15-year-old boy shot outside school in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen wounded outside of a school in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2300 block of Master Street Tuesday outside of Vaux Big Picture High School around 3 p.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot once the shin. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

