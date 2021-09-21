15-year-old boy shot outside school in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen wounded outside of a school in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2300 block of Master Street Tuesday outside of Vaux Big Picture High School around 3 p.m.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot once the shin. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED: 4 killed, 10 injured in violent 24-hour period in Philadelphia
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement