4 killed, 10 injured in violent 24-hour period in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight violence continues in Philadelphia as 22 shootings have been reported since last Monday. Most recently, during a 24-hour period spanning from Monday into Tuesday, 4 people have been killed in the city.
Among those homicides, a woman was shot and killed inside a Kensington home.
Police say the incident happened on the 1800 block of Clementine Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.
A 57-year-old woman was found shot in her doorway and died in her home. She suffered one gunshot wound under her arm. She was pronounced dead at approximately 1:50 a.m.
There is currently no suspect or description at this time.
In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man was shot in the face and multiples times throughout the body. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street.
Officials say the victim had a backpack with some drug paraphernalia on his person and that eight spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Authorities are investigating whether or not that homicide was drug-related.
Prior to these overnight incidents, two men were killed in two separate incidents on Monday.
A shooting in Strawberry Mansion left a 23-year-old man dead after he was shot multiples times in the leg, chin, and back. That shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday evening.
Earlier that day, a drive-by shooting in Fern Rock left one man dead and five others injured. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue.
