4 killed, 10 injured in violent 24-hour period in Philadelphia

Published 
Woman shot and killed at home in Kensington

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details on the case that left one woman dead in Kensington. At least four people have been killed in separate homicides since Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - Overnight violence continues in Philadelphia as 22 shootings have been reported since last Monday. Most recently, during a 24-hour period spanning from Monday into Tuesday, 4 people have been killed in the city. 

Among those homicides, a woman was shot and killed inside a Kensington home. 

Police say the incident happened on the 1800 block of Clementine Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. 

A 57-year-old woman was found shot in her doorway and died in her home. She suffered one gunshot wound under her arm. She was pronounced dead at approximately 1:50 a.m. 

There is currently no suspect or description at this time.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man was shot in the face and multiples times throughout the body. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street. 

Officials say the victim had a backpack with some drug paraphernalia on his person and that eight spent shell casings were found at the scene. 

Authorities are investigating whether or not that homicide was drug-related. 

 Prior to these overnight incidents, two men were killed in two separate incidents on Monday. 

A shooting in Strawberry Mansion left a 23-year-old man dead after he was shot multiples times in the leg, chin, and back. That shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Earlier that day, a drive-by shooting in Fern Rock left one man dead and five others injured. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue.  

