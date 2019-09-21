15-year-old girl injured in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was injured in a North Philadelphia shooting on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.on the 1100 block of Harper Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the arm and transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

