15-year-old girl missing from Cobbs Creek

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Cobbs Creek.

Nala Poyndexter, 15, was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of South 55th Street.

Police describe Poyndexter as 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Poyndexter reportedly frequents the area of the 800 block of Race Street.

Anyone with Poyndexter's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

