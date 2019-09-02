15-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Michelle Anderson, 15, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of North Broad Street.

Anderson is described as 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds with a dark complexion, heavy build, brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with any information on Anderson's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.