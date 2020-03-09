Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old girl missing from South Philadelphia since Thursday

By FOX 29 staff
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Vanne Chea, 15, was last seen Thursday in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Vanne Chea, 15, was last seen Thursday, March 5, on the 2800 block of South Marshall Street.

Police described Chea as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with a small build, light complexion and straight black hair that falls below the ear.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black tights. She also has a tattoo on her chest with the word "herb."

Anyone with any information on Chea's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-1813 or call 911.

