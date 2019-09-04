15-year-old girl missing from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing from Southwest Philadelphia.

Sofia Palafox, 15, was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of Regent Street.

Palafox is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with a medium build, fair complexion, brown eyes and straight, black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black colored hoodie with silver writing, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Palafox's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.